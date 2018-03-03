McMahon Legacy Scholarship announced

The Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club announced the establishment of the McMahon Legacy Scholarship Endowment at the start of its annual premium sale on Friday.

The $80,000 endowment is made possible through a $40,000 matching grant from the McMahon Foundation of Lawton and Legacy Contributor donations of $10,000 apiece from the Craig Foundation, Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, All-America Bank and Liberty National Bank.

"Today is a historic day for the students and families involved in exhibiting livestock in this county," said Jamie Glover, chairman of the Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club. "This will truly be an everlasting gift that will benefit generations of students for years to come."

The gift will be invested and managed in an endowment fund with earnings from the investment to be used year after year to fund scholarship opportunities for students. Scholarship opportunities will include opportunities for students to pursue education at accredited higher education institutions and technology centers.

"The McMahon Foundation is pleased that this distinguished group of Legacy Contributors joined us to provide this scholarship endowment that will support the students in our area as they continue their education," said Kenneth Easton, chairman of the McMahon Foundation board of directors. "We recognize the unique opportunities livestock programs provide students and look forward to assisting these students financially as they take the next steps in their education."

In honor of the establishment of the scholarship, the Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club provided funds to award the inaugural McMahon Legacy Scholarships in conjunction with this year's Comanche County Livestock Show.