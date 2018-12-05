Math knowledge makes royalty out of third graders

Math made royalty Friday at a Lawton elementary school.

The British have the House of Windsor, but Woodland Hills Elementary has the kings and queens of multiplication. Rebecca Wyatt, third-grade teacher, said every student who completed his or her multiplication factors from 0 to 12 was crowned king or queen Friday during a coronation ceremony.

"They each get to wear a royal cape and they get to go before everyone and be crowned and receive beads," she said. "After the ceremony, they'll parade down the hall, Mardis Gras style, and will have the chance to visit every classroom."

The royal celebration commenced early in the morning Friday in front of a room packed full of parents and family members eager to see their children become royal. Donned in purple capes with gold accents, the students were called one-by-one to the forefront, where they received their crown and beads. It was a ceremony of accomplishment and celebration for tackling one of third grade's most important math challenges.

"Not everyone gets to participate in this," Wyatt said. "Some of the kids weren't able to complete their facts. We want this to be a sign of accomplishment."

The students have been working hard throughout the last several months to tackle their multiplication factors. The skill is going to be important in fourth grade and beyond as math becomes more complex. Students will need to be able to recall multiplication factors at the drop of a hat. Third-grade student Landon Caughron said memorizing the factors was difficult, but having the opportunity to be crowned king was worth the struggle.

"There were some that were really hard," he said. "I'm glad I made it. I'm really excited to get to parade down the school."