Mason's help finance bucket list item for boy

Consider the impact of a single action: speaking a word, signing a contract, subduing an illness.

A 12-year-old cancer survivor has experienced the shock of receiving a single diagnosis and the overwhelming joy of defeating it. But three weeks ago, after being in remission since 2012, sixth-grader Justin Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital where doctors delivered a single message: the cancer has returned.

At age 5, Rodriguez was diagnosed with brain cancer, and he fought to live as he underwent several brain surgeries and aggressive chemotherapy. Now, seven years later, Rodriguez was told that a new, inoperable tumor has developed in his brain and carries a type of cancer called glioblastoma, which remains incurable.

Rodriguez, however, does not fight solo; he not only believes in the reality of God's presence and miracles, Rodriguez's stepfather Vincente Pierre said, but the Lawton Fort Sill community also has banded together to take action alongside Rodriguez to kill "Bill," the name Rodriguez gave the tumor.

After learning about his glioblastoma diagnosis, Rodriguez created a bucket list of activities he desires to do before he dies. When word about his bucket list circulated around the city, Lawtonians pulled out their pens, ready to check off some items.

One check mark, made on Saturday afternoon, was for an activity that involves a plane, some tickets and the ocean.

Masons of Mount Scott Lodge No. 540 surprised Rodriguez and his parents, Vincente and Yasmine Pierre, with tickets to Legoland in California, where Rodriguez will also get to see, smell and wade in the ocean for the first time.

The surprise was genius, since the Legoland trip is Rodriguez's favorite item on his bucket list, Vincente Pierre said.

"He's a Lego enthusiast. He's got about 50 pounds of Legos. He's got a big tub full to the very top with Legos," Peirre said.

There is one activity Rodriguez wants to do when he goes to the ocean but it's a firm "no" from his mother.

"He has a thing for sharks," Vincente Pierre said. "When he was looking at Shark Week, he asked his mom if he could add that (swimming with sharks) to the bucket list, and his mom said no. Not going to swim with the sharks. That's not going to happen."

Brandon Newhouse, who co-owns Freedom Fitness with his wife, Samantha, is the mastermind behind the California trip; he presented the idea to his fellow Masons during a meeting on Wednesday. Gene Scott, worshipful master of the lodge, said the organization's three main pursuits are faith, hope and charity, with charity being the greatest, and the members' commitment to charity drove them to donate $2,000 toward Rodriguez's trip.

After presenting Rodriguez with the tickets on Saturday, Scott also gave Rodriguez a Masonic apron and deemed him an honorary member, which permits Rodriguez to attend the meetings at the lodge.