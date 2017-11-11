Mary Spannagel recipient of Volunteer of Year Award

Mary Spannagel is this year's recipient of the Lawton-Fort Sill Co-op's Hassen Cara Volunteer of the Year Award.

The honoree is this year's chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce's Co-op Committee. The award was presented at the Dinges Awards Celebration by Vicki Hendron, manager of both the eastside Storage 'R' Us and the Lawton-Fort Sill Co-op.

Spannagel has been with the Oklahoma Blood Institute 20 years. She is a member of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and is part of Lawton Business Women, Lawton Rotary and Lawton Networking. She serves on numerous committees to help bring together Fort Sill and Lawton. She was a member of the Temple Board of Education for many years. She currently attends all of the chamber's Before and After Hours events.

Hendron said Spannagel also works hard to get volunteers to support Fort Sill softball, the Buffalo Burger Cookout and the Devil Dog Run, just to name a few.

"She is a spirited player and has a heart of gold. She always goes above and beyond to help anyone come to the table with a vast amount of ideas and knowledge," Hendron said.

The award takes its name from a local veteran who has been instrumental in keeping the Lawton-Fort Sill Co-op program going, Hendron noted. Nate Slate, chairman of the board for the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, said Cara has been part of the Co-op from the beginning and he served under Maj. Gen. Edward A. Dinges, the former Fort Sill commander for whom the Dinges Awards are named.

Three other Dinges Awards were selected by the chamber's Co-op executive committee utilizing the volunteer tracking methods of Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Hendron said.