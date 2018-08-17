Marijuana facility receives zoning OK

Local business owners received the zoning they needed Thursday that could result in Lawton's first facility to grow, process and dispense medical marijuana.

The Use Permitted On Review (UPOR) approved for property at 809 SE Interstate Drive (now home to Bingo Country) doesn't mean the facility is a foregone conclusion. Wolfe Enterprises LLC, owned by Rick and Renee Wolfe, still must secure the licenses required by the State of Oklahoma before the facility could begin operations.