Maranian headed to North Korea

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley has announced the next assignment for Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, commandant of the U.S. Army Field Artillery School at Fort Sill's Fires Center of Excellence since June 3, 2016.

Maranian will go on to serve as deputy commanding general, 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.

In addition to heading the schoolhouse here, Maranian has been serving as chief of the Field Artillery branch and director of the Future Long-Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team. He is married to Cynthia Maranian.

Also, Brig. Gen. Timothy J. Daugherty, deputy chief of staff, G-3, U.S. Army Europe, Germany, has been tabbed to become commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center and director of Army Safety at Fort Rucker, Ala. Daugherty served at Fort Sill as commander of 214th Field Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, from June 29, 2011, to June 28, 2013.