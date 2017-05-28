Many memorials to choose from

You could be one of a projected 39.3 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.

On the other hand, you could save yourself time and trouble by taking a more traditional approach to the holiday. While Memorial Day weekend is often seen as the official kickoff of summer, the day has a much more significant meaning.

In fact, without those who serve in the military, ensuring their countrymen's continued freedom, there's a good chance that none of those enjoyable activities would be possible.

Anyone who has lived any length of time in Comanche County knows just how important the armed forces are to this community. There is no shortage of ways to remember America's fallen heroes, as can be seen from the following:

Fort Sill National Cemetery

America's Veterans Supporters (AVS) will be in charge of the Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, according to Karolyn Anders, chapter president. She will welcome guests and provide opening remarks, and Luis Cantu will deliver the invocation. Don Scott will offer a toast to the flag. Fort Sill National Cemetery technician Frederick Cunningham will offer some remarks before mistress of ceremonies Pat Powell introduces the guest speaker, AVS member Randy Dunham.

Dunham was commissioned a second lieutenant from the Fort Sill Field Artillery Officer Candidate School in 1969. He served in the 24th Special Tactical Zone in the Central Highlands of Vietnam as an artillery and air operations adviser to the Vietnamese Army's 22nd Infantry Division.

The ceremony will include the singing of the national anthem and "God Bless America" by John Peredo, Bill Anders and Frank Hise. A wreath will be placed by Jane Green and her daughter, Denice Tomson. AVS bagpiper William Lindsey will play "Amazing Grace." Taps will be played by a bugler from Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas.

Scott will deliver the benediction before Karolyn Anders makes the closing remarks. The community is invited to attend the ceremony.

The cemetery is at 2648 NE Jake Dunn Road. To reach the cemetery, take Interstate 44 to Elgin (Exit 53). Go west on U.S. 277 for 2.6 miles. Turn south on Jake Dunn Road and go 1.1 miles. The cemetery is on the left.

An alternate route from Lawton is to take Exit 46 to Elgin (the last free exit) and follow the road that curves under Interstate 44. Keep straight, cross the railroad tracks and pass the Dolese quarry. Turn right on the first road, Glover Road. Go about 2 miles and turn right at the "T" intersection. The cemetery is on the left.

Comanche Indian Veterans Association

The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) will have its 41st annual Memorial Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at Watchetaker Hall and the CIVA Court of Honor. At Watchetaker Hall, CIVA Chaplain Jimmy Caddo will offer the opening prayer. CIVA Commander Ron Mahsetky will welcome guests. CIVA Princess Lauren Noriega will sing the national anthem. Robert Tehauno will sing the Flag Song and the Memorial Song.

CIVA Treasurer George Red Elk will present the roll call of fallen warriors. CIVA Vice Commander Roger Tehauno will read the roll call of Comanche veterans who died while on active duty. CIVA Sergeant at Arms Lonnie Henderson will read the roll call of Comanche veterans who died between May 1, 2016, and April 30, 2017.

Capt. Warren Queton will be guest speaker at the CIVA Court of Honor. The association will dedicate its Code Talker Charles Chibitty military marker. The eldest CIVA Auxiliary member will place a wreath, Flavio Noriega will play taps and guests will place flags around the Court of Honor.