Man who drove trash truck that killed woman faces arrest, prosecution

An arrest warrant for a Lawton man accused of hitting and subsequently killing a 28-year-old mother of five with a trash truck on July 4 has been issued.

Michael A. Lorentz, 40, was charged with first-degree manslaughter after he, while allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine, accidently struck Andrea Kay "Drea" Robertson with a trash truck around 5:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Southwest 52nd Street.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Lorentz told police he only had three pickups to complete on the Fourth of July, and he wanted to knock them out so that he could enjoy the remainder of the holiday. Before the accident occurred, he was driving northbound on Northwest 52nd and heading over railroad tracks. Lorentz told officers when he crossed over the tracks he did not see Robertson walking northbound in the road, the affidavit states.

Robertson was attempting to walk around a big puddle of water left over from the previous day's rain shower, when she was struck. She succumbed to her injuries that day.

Lorentz was taken to a hospital for a blood test, and he tested positive for methamphetamine, opiates and MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy, all of which were in his system at the time of the accident, according to the affidavit.