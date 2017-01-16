Man uses note to rob bank

Lawton recorded its first bank robbery of 2017 Monday after an eastside bank was held up by a note-toting suspect.

Police were called to Arvest Bank, 2902 E. Gore, at 5 p.m. on the report of a robbery. The suspect passed a note to a teller requesting money and then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, said police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the police department. Initial reports described the suspect as being dressed in all black.

Police secured the scene and called in a Comanche County Sheriff's K-9 to attempt to glean a scent from the robber. It was believed the man fled westbound on Gore Boulevard.

Jenkins said the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Although Monday was a federal holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day the east Lawton branch was one of the Arvest locations open.