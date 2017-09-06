You are here

Man torching barrel seriously hurt in explosion

Fri, 06/09/2017 - 2:56am Staff

A man suffered a fractured skull and two broken hands after meeting an explosion head-on at 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, reported that the man had been using a torch to cut a 55-gallon drum.

Because of its abiding flammable fumes, the drum exploded, causing its lid to hit the man in the head, Jenkins reported.

The man was transported to a local hospital, and he remains in stable condition, Jenkins stated in a report.

