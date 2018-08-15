You are here

Man Tasered while attempting to escape jail

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 3:28am Scott Rains

Lawton police had to Taser a man in midtown Monday running away morning from serving time.

LPD Sgt. Manuel Martinez reported being at Lawton Municipal Court,102 SW 5th, shortly after 9 a.m. Bailiff Robert Bishop told Martinez that one person would need to be transported to municipal jail. Bishop reported that the person, a man, would be jailed if he didn't pay his $960 fine before he could leave. After shutting the man into the holding room, Bishop spoke with Martinez. That's when the man went to work on the door handle, eventually unlocking it and making his flight toward freedom. It would be a short flight.

