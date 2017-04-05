Man suffers gunshot through hand

A man was shot Tuesday night on Lawton's north side.

Officer Tom Rorrer was dispatched to the area of 1516 NW Lincoln at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and talked with a man who had been shot in the palm of his left hand. He said he'd been shot by another man in the 1500 block of Northwest Taft Avenue shortly before midnight, according to the police report.

Rorrer then went to the address on Taft and spoke with a friend of the victim, who said she was in the front bedroom of the home with the victim and another resident when a man arrived to talk to the victim about owing money. When the victim told the man he didn't owe him anything and attempted to leave, the witness said, the assailant followed him outside. The woman said she didn't see anything but heard a loud pop. The other witness at the residence made an identical statement.