Man with stolen car remembers he has meth

Lawton police arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle and having methamphetamine on his person Friday morning outside a residence on the city's northwest side.

Sgt. Abe Woelfel was dispatched to the 2800 block of Northwest Lincoln at 7:17 a.m. in regards to a stolen black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that was believed to be stationary at a residence on that block. Woelful had made contact with the vehicle's owner earlier that morning and had taken a motor vehicle theft report.

That vehicle had been reported stolen from the 2100 block of NW Austin Drive sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival in the area, Woelfel observed the stolen vehicle parked on the street in front of 2815 NW Lincoln. He approached the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied. The hood of the vehicle was up and the cover of the battery appeared to have been tampered with.

Woelfel observed the garage door on the residence open and also saw a man walk out of the garage toward the stolen vehicle. The man was looking down and carrying a box of wrenches. He looked up and saw the officer. Woelfel asked whether the car belonged to him. The man said that he was just doing some work on the vehicle for a friend. The man was then taken into custody

The man admitted that he had been at Southwest 9th and C Avenue several hours earlier. He said a friend told him that the vehicle didn't belong to him but that he could use the vehicle to drive his girlfriend home. The man said the friend gave him a key for the vehicle. The man said he heard the security alarm go off and feared that the vehicle may be stolen prior to the alarm going off. He had attempted to disconnect the battery on the vehicle, so as to disable the alarm.