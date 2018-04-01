Man shot in leg on Lawton street

A Lawton man was shot in the leg as he was getting out of his car outside a house in the 3800 block Northwest Arlington on Tuesday night.

Lawton Police Officer Carlos Aguayo reported that the man and his friend were sitting in the vehicle, parked outside the house, around 9:30 p.m. When they decided to hop out and walk inside, one man heard "a loud pop noise and immediately looked at (his friend)."

The victim told his friend he had been shot in the leg, but his friend didn't believe him until his friend "saw blood coming from the right rear leg" of the victim's pants, the report states.

His friend then loaded the victim back into the vehicle and took him to the emergency room, where he was admitted for treatment. Neither man knows who pulled the trigger, but both men were told how to follow up with detectives with any information they find out, Aguayo reported.