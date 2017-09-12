Man reports being robbed

A man was reported he was kidnapped and robbed after he won over $500 at a local casino Thursday night.

Police Sgt. Billy Peterson reported that the victim said a woman asked him to walk her to her car to get cigarettes and while they were standing outside her car, the victim heard a man's voice say "hey."

The victim said he felt someone punch him in the side of the head once initially, then repeatedly as another person pushed him into the car, the report states.

Someone drove the car away as the victim was continually punched in the head and told, "You are gonna die tonight," according to the report.

When the driver pulled the car into a field, the victim jumped out of the car and ran toward the direction of light until he came to a mobile home, where a man was standing on the porch, the victim said.