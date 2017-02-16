Man reported walking with rifle

Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with separate incidents involving firearms.

At 8:52 a.m. officers were sent to investigate a report of a man with a rifle walking in the area of Northwest 53rd Street and Meadowbrook Drive. They found a man fitting the description who appeared to be stuffing something into his coat. After detaining him and performing a pat down, an officer felt what be believed to be a small-caliber weapon in the man's pocket, which turned out to be a rifle magazine with four .223-caliber bullets, according to the police report. Officers retraced the path the man had walked and found a .223 rifle with scope lying in plain view in the creek, according to the report.

The man was arrested on a complaint of carrying a weapon, as well as possesion of a firearm after a previous felony conviction. When he arrived at the city jail, officers found a class ring reported to have been stolen in a previous burglary, as well as two credit cards in someone else's name.