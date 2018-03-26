Man injured when vehicle runs off road into pond

A 50-year-old Marietta man was admitted to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries following a wreck that sent his vehicle into a Comanche County pond Sunday morning.

Jeffrey Collins Taylor was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with head, leg and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Taylor was discovered Sunday morning by a property owner at Southwest 82nd Street and Baseline Road, approximately 6 miles south of Lawton, Trooper Tyrone Dixon reported. Taylor and his Chevrolet pickup were found in a 4-feet deep pond of water.

Dixon reported the truck was traveling southbound on Southwest 82nd Street and failed to stop at the stop sign, continuing southbound off the roadway and impacting an embankment. The truck continued southbound, struck a metal building and another embankment before going airborne into the pond.

The condition of the driver and cause of the collision are under investigation, Dixon reported. Taylor was not wearing a seat belt.

I-44 motorcycle wreck

A Saturday evening high speed wreck on Interstate 44 sent a 28-year-old Oklahoma City motorcyclist to the hospital.

Walter L. Bannon was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with arm and leg injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

Bannon was driving his Honda motorcycle southbound on the Interstate when he attempted to take the Cyril exit at mile marker 62 at a high rate of speed, struck the curb and went off the roadway to the right, rolling once, Trooper Kenneth Edmonds reported. The driver was wearing his helmet.