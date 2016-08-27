Man injured when bicycle hits pickup

A man was injured in a vehicle-bicycle accident early Friday morning at a south Lawton intersection.

The accident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.

According to Detective Nancy Lombardo, Lawton Police Department public information officer, a man riding a bicycle eastbound on Lee ran into a pickup that was southbound on 2nd Street and had the green light at that intersection.

The victim was taken to a Lawton hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The accident was still under investigation Friday afternoon.

Arson fire in home

Lawton police completed its investigation Thursday of a fire that occurred Aug. 18 at 6406 NW Oak, Apt. B. Officer Danny Smith reported that a woman there told him her ex-boyfriend had come into her apartment and burned her work shirts in the bathroom. No other damage was reported.