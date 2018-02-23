Man held in county as fugitive from justice

A 45-year-old Oregonian believed to be a fugitive from justice remains in temporary custody of the Comanche County Sheriff's Office in lieu of a $1.8 million bond.

Joe A. Raygosa is charged in Oregon with two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of sodomy and two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Raygosa waived hearings in Oklahoma and will be taken back to Oregon after appearing in Comanche County District Court to answer to his warrant at 1:15 p.m. March 20.

According to an article published by the Associated Press on Nov. 21, 2017, Raygosa is alleged to have forced the sexual acts on a foster child previously in his care.