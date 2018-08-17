Man held on bond for trafficking in meth

A 51-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was charged with selling methamphetamines and for having a stolen motorcycle.

William Ray Lucas made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and for knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property both after former conviction of felony crimes, court records indicate. The trafficking count is punishable by between four years to life in prison.