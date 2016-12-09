Man guilty of murder in crash

A 29-year-old Lawton man has been ordered to spend 10 years in prison after he admitted to inhaling computer cleaner minutes before he was involved in a fatal car crash.

Anthony L. Bennett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 4, 2015, death of taxi driver Darcy Mohr. Under the plea agreement, Bennett was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years suspended. He also will pay a $1,000 fine and $1,114 in restitution and be under the supervision of the district attorney for two years after he leaves prison.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Bennett told police that he was inhaling the cleaner compressed fluorocarbons used primarily for electronic equipment in the parking lot of a Lawton store just before the accident occurred.

Bennett was traveling east on Quanah Parker Trailway in an SUV when his vehicle left the roadway, ran over a sign and crossed the center median into the westbound lane and struck an Americab van driven by Mohr, according to court documents. She died from injuries later that day after being airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.