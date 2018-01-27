Man found dead in his home from flu

Police reported a Lawton man who was diagnosed with the flu died inside his apartment on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Department of Health did not confirm the flu to be the cause of the Lawton man's death because the department will not disclose the number of people who have died from the flu in Comanche County.

The department will, for the time being, only release the death tolls for Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, the spokesperson said.

Lawton Police Officer Samantha Rousey reported that the man went to a local hospital on Jan. 19 and a doctor diagnosed him with the flu, type A, and prescribed him 25 mg of Promethazine.

Four days after the diagnosis, one of the man's friends found him lifeless in his apartment, according to the report.

Information about the death toll as a result of the flu in Comanche County and surrounding counties will be released once it becomes available.

Woman reports scam

A Lawton woman told police she received a phone call Thursday afternoon from someone impersonating local law enforcement.

The woman said she stopped by the Lawton Police Department and an officer told her the scam has recently been circulating across Lawton.

The woman did not answer the call, but the scammer left a voicemail.

The transcription, which did not include punctuation, said, "24 hours and after that you will be taken under custody by the local cops as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment we would request you get back to us so that we can discuss about this case before taking any legal action against you the number to us is 470-481-7853 I repeat 470-481-7853 thank you."

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said residents who recieve phone calls about their arrest should contact Lawton police and not release any information to the scammer.

"Scammers will say that to try and get the person to do what they are asking," he said. "Call your local police department and verify that you do not have a warrant and that there are no cases that you are involved in and being considered as a suspect."