Man finds gun, pot in hotel room

A man allegedly discovered an abandoned gun and marijuana paraphernalia inside the room he booked last week at a hotel on the northwest side of Lawton.

Lawton Police Officer Joshua Gardner reported that the man said he found a backpack lodged between the box springs and bed frame in his hotel room.

When the man opened the backpack, he saw an unloaded revolver, a marijuana pipe with burnt residue, unused hypodermic syringes, a stainless steel multi-tool, a camouflage face mask and a cellphone, along with toiletries.

The revolver was determined to not be stolen, Gardner reported. The items remain in the property section at the police station.

A Lawton woman ordered pizza online from a local restaurant but someone posing to be her canceled the order and stole her debit card information.

Lawton Police Officer Kendra Denig reported that earlier this month a woman said she placed an online pizza order from a restaurant in the 6000 block of NW Arrowhead Drive.

When her pizza was never delivered, she called the restaurant to ask about the delay, and she was told that another person claiming to be her canceled the order, the report states.