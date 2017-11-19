Man faces charges after baby injured

A Lawton man is accused of violently shaking a 5-month-old baby until the baby became unresponsive Wednesday night.

Denzel Wilson, 28, is charged with child abuse by injury and remains in jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

According to an affidavit filed Friday in Comanche County District Court, Wilson called 911around 8 p.m. Wednesday because a 5-month-old baby was unresponsive, and first responders transported the baby to a local hospital.

A doctor told authorities the baby suffered a massive brain bleed, a collapsed lung and a hemothorax between the chest cavity, the affidavit states. Wilson told police he was "frustrated with the baby crying and was trying to figure out what was wrong," so he picked up the baby by the waist, and the baby began to shake violently with the baby's hands up "due to (the baby's) own 'episode,'" according to the affidavit.

Wilson said the baby then became quiet and unresponsive.