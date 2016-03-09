Man chased by police leaves damaged vehicles in wake

A 20-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase during which the fleeing driver struck several parked vehicles.

Officer Tom Rorrer was eastbound on Ferris Avenue approaching Northwest 7th Street at 3:05 a.m. when a SUV stopped on Northwest 6th Street at the northbound stop sign. The vehicle then crossed Ferris while honking the horn and continued northbound through Elmer Thomas Park at a high rate of speed, according to Rorrer's report. The officer caught up with the vehicle and attempted to stop it when it ran the stop sign at Northwest 6th and Cache Road at approximately 50 mph and continued on Northwest Indian Trail Road.

When it became obvious that the driver had no intention of stopping, Rorrer said, he began pursuing the vehicle into the Mission Village neighborhood. The suspect led Rorrer through the Regency Arms Apartments parking lot for several laps, hitting a parked car at the entrance on the first pass. The suspect then led Rorrer through the Mission Village neighborhood at speeds in excess of 55 mph.

The driver drove back into the apartment parking lot for several more laps, each time pulling out of the complex back onto Mission Boulevard before driving back into the lot. During the circuits, the driver hit two additional vehicles in the parking lot and nearly hit two pedestrians walking through the lot, Rorrer said.

The driver then left the parking lot east and turned north on Indian Trail Road at a high rate of speed, police said. Rorrer and additional officers pursued the driver westbound onto West Rogers Lane, and he led police into the Habitat Apartments at 402 W. Rogers Lane and completed a circuit of the parking lot before stopping his SUV, which rolled backward into a patrol car.