Man charged in wife's death

A Lawton man is being jailed on a $1 million bond after being charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his wife.

Brandon W. Harris, 49, appeared Tuesday before Special District Judge Ken Harris in Comanche County District Court. In separate filing, he is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The bond for the second filing is $100,000.

Woman allegedly left outside unclothed

Harris is alleged to have left his wife Heather outside and unclothed in the frigid weather after they used methamphetamine together. When she returned to the house, he pinned her to the floor, where she died on Feb. 9 at a house in the 7300 block Northwest Andrews Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in court.

Harris didn't try to help his wife while she was outside. When she came back inside, they physically fought, and Harris told the detective he used "several defensive tactics" on his wife, causing her to become unconscious at least three times throughout the fight, the affidavit states.

Toward the end of the fight, he pinned his wife onto her stomach and attempted to bind her wrists to her "already bound legs until she became unconscious and died," the affidavit states.

Harris did not contact first responders to come save his wife. During the investigation, detectives found drug paraphernalia and three bags of methamphetamine, weighing 14.85 grams.