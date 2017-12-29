Man charged in local home invasion robbery

Two men have been charged with felony counts in connection with robberies they allegedly committed days before Christmas.

Danton J. Bernstine, 34, whose address is unknown, appeared in Comanche County District Court on Thursday and was charged with first-degree robbery. His bond has been set at $750,000, according to court records.

Bernstine is accused of invading a house on Northwest 36th Street on Dec. 18, assaulting the homeowner and stealing from him. The affidavit states that the homeowner told police he was preparing to head to the gym at 5 a.m. and was confronted by a man, later identified as the suspect, on his way out the door.

Bernstine allegedly pushed the homeowner down, forced his way into the house and repeatedly asked where the money was located. The homeowner suffered severe injuries to his face as he struggled to defend himself, according to police reports of the incident.

The homeowner eventually handed the intruder his keys before losing consciousness. When he regained consciousness, the man was gone, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner discovered that the thief had stolen his phone, keys, wallet and a revolver, among other items. But the man had forgotten his cell phone in the house, which later helped detectives identify Bernstine as the suspect in the home-invasion robbery.

Man faces charges in separate robbery

In a separate incident, Daniel J. Carroll, 56, whose address is unknown, also appeared in court Thursday and was charged with attempted first-degree robbery. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.