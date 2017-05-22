Man charged in gun death

A 20-year-old Lawton man has been charged in a Friday shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Eupik Dequan Nolan-Porch, a.k.a. Eunik Nolan, a.k.a., Renegade, on charges of murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege Nolan-Porch committed first-degree murder of Malcolm Shrubbs with deliberate intent or that he is guilty of felony murder because a death occurred during commission of a crime robbery with a firearm. Either of the murder counts in punishable by death or by life in prison or life without possibility of parole.

Nolan-Porch also is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Dontre Sims. Nolan-Porch could face up to life in prison on the second charge.

Shrubbs and Sims were found around 4 a.m. at unit No. 708 at Avendale Pointe Apartments, 5214 NW Rogers Lane, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Shrubbs was dead at the scene; Sims was taken to a city hospital and treated.