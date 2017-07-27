Man caught after tossing packages with drugs, cell phones, more into local prison

Local prison officials say they caught a Tulsa man tossing packages of contraband over a prison wall four days after they discovered backpacks full of contraband near the prison.

Police Officer Daniel Hallagin reported responding at 7 a.m. July 12 to the Lawton Correctional Facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, where a prison employee told Hallagin a man was in custody for throwing "numerous packages of contraband over the west prison wall."

But the incoming packages were not a surprise, the employee said.

"They (security) had been monitoring the phone systems inside the prison," so they were already aware of the crime, the employee told Hallagin, according to the report. Three individuals schemed together, the employee said, but only one man had been captured and taken into custody.

Hallagin reported speaking with the man in custody, who said his motivation to chuck four packages of contraband over the prison wall was money a reward of $1,000. But the person who was supposed to pay remains a mystery because the man did not reveal any names, Hallagin reported.