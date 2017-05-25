Man arrested with sword on local street

Lawton police arrested a man found with a sword who was said to be threatening others along a busy street on the city's south side Wednesday.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton police information officer, said that officers were dispatched to the intersection of South 11th Street and J Avenue around 11 a.m. after someone reported there was a man with a sword at that location. Officers contacted the man, who was threatening others, Jenkins said. The man did not initially comply with officers, Jenkins said, but was taken into custody without incident and taken to City Jail on complaints of unlawfully carrying a weapon, resisting a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon.