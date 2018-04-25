Man arrested after resisting arrest, giving fake name

A man Lawton police were told to keep an eye out for was taken into custody Sunday after he gave a fake name and resisted arrest.

LPD Officer Austin Mahsetky reported being on uniform patrol shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Northwest 5th Street and Columbia Avenue when he spotted a man walking along the roadway with the flow of traffic. The man turned away from the officer so his face couldn't be seen. According to the report, once the man crossed over Dearborn, he continued looking at the officer who had already passed as he entered 35th Division Park. Once there, he checked his shoes and pulled up his pants. Mahsetky reported circling the park and that the man continued to cover his face and "act evasive."

As the man exited the park, Mahsetky got out to speak with him and recognized him from a bulletin earlier, the report states. The stop was made in the vicinity of Saturday's shooting in the 508 block Northwest 3rd Street that took the life of an unidentified teen, however, there is nothing in the report to state if the man is the person of interest in the homicide.

Mahsetky asked the man to take a seat on the curb. The man said he didn't want to and was running late for a job interview, the report states. He said he didn't want a ride but went ahead and sat on the curb.

He gave what would prove to be a false name when asked by the officer. His date of birth matched that of the person from the bulletin, according to the report.

While running a records check, Mahsetky stated the man looked around and "became very nervous and sweaty." Backup officers arrived and identified the man as the person sought from the bulletin and took his arms in effort to put him in custody.

The report states the man began to fight and tried to escape and, once handcuffed, continued to fight and run away. He was put in leg irons but continued to kick until he was put in a patrol car where he attempted to kick out a window. "I then handcuffed the leg irons to the cage of my patrol vehicle to prevent him from breaking my window," Mahsetky stated.

The man was cited for walking along the roadway, resisting police and property damage.

Suspicious truck draws attention from police

A suspicious truck made police look into what would become an attempted Sunday morning burglary of a local construction yard that resulted in an arrest.

LPD Sgt. Don Pestun and other officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the H.G. Jenkins Construction yard, 1019 SE 2nd. A witness said a man had driven a company semi-truck into the fenced yard around 7 a.m. and spent another 30 minutes trying to park it.

Pestun noted the gate had been driven into and busted open when entering the yard. All three bay doors on the building were open and it appeared that all the equipment had been moved; one truck had all eight trailer tires flat and the jacks were down, the report states. Someone had tried to unhook a truck from its trailer, Pestun stated.