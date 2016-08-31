Man admits murder

A 39-year-old man entered a guilty plea in Comanche County District Court on Tuesday in connection with the 2015 murder of Trevor Boyer at a south Lawton residence.

Sigfredo Sisco pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and unlawful desecration of a dead body in connection with the June 18, 2015, death of 28-year-old Boyer at their residence at 913 SW Monroe. According to police reports, Boyer died after being stabbed in the chest with a knife following an altercation with Sisco, who was his roommate. Boyer's body was found buried under the floor of a garage behind their residence.

Sentencing for Sisco is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the courtroom of District Judge Emmit Tayloe.

A Comanche County sheriff's deputy followed up on a phone tip to dispatchers and spoke with Sisco, who told him that Boyer had committed suicide by stabbing himself after the argument and that he buried the body because he was scared. Lawton police were called in to investigate and officers found Boyer's body, which was removed by a forensic archaeologist from the University of Oklahoma and personnel from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office, who took the body for an autopsy.