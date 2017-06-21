Man accused of making threats held in local jail

A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Tuesday after he was seen driving by the home of a resident who claimed the suspect threatened and harassed her.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, reported that officers contacted a woman at 10:30 a.m. near Northwest 4th Street and Columbia Avenue. She told them that she was being threatened and harassed by a man who was driving by her residence.

Officers contacted the man and verified there was an outstanding arrest warrant for him. The suspect was arrested on the warrant for failure to pay court fees on original charges of driving under revocation and having an invalid vehicle registration, police said. He was taken to City Jail.