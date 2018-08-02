Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

A 22-year-old Lawton man is accused of running his ex-girlfriend and her vehicle off the road, busting through her driver's window and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning.

David T.G. Moore is charged with two felonies: kidnapping and aggravated domestic abuse (assault and battery), and two misdemeanors: possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The affidavit filed in court Wednesday states that Moore's ex-girlfriend went out to a bar with some friends not including Moore on Sunday night, and she and Moore ran into each other at the bar.

They got along until the ex-girlfriend was ready to leave around 2 a.m., and she refused to catch a ride with Moore, the affidavit states. The ex-girlfriend got into her own vehicle and started to drive away, but Moore attempted to block her vehicle twice with his vehicle.

The woman was finally able to drive northbound on Southwest 82nd Street until Moore sideswiped her vehicle, running her off the road and damaging her driver's side door, according to the affidavit.

Moore then exited his vehicle, walked over to her vehicle and busted through the driver's side window, the affidavit states. He took her phone and tossed it away from the vehicle, but the ex-girlfriend managed to get her vehicle moving, and she continued driving northbound on Southwest 82nd.

After she turned eastbound on Northwest Micklegate Boulevard, Moore allegedly hit her vehicle again, causing it to come to halt. Moore shattered the remaining glass of her driver's side window, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her through the window, the affidavit states.