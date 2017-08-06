Man, 25, dies after local shooting

A Wednesday afternoon shooting on Lawton's southwest side has police investigating possibly the city's third homicide of 2017.

An unidentified man was shot and responders were called at 6:07 p.m. to the apartments at 2601 SW H. Emergency dispatchers said a 25-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and he'd stopped breathing. First responding firefighters worked furiously to revive the man at the scene outside apartment No. 16. Chest compressions were applied and oxygen was provided, offering some hope for the man. He was loaded onto a stretcher and taken by a Kirk's Ambulance crew to a local hospital.

"The male was transported to the hospital for treatment and was pronounced deceased," said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.

The man remains unidentified pending notification of next of kin. His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

Several witnesses to the shooting were taken to the police station for interviews and the LPD's Criminal Investigation Division was called, Jenkins said. No suspect description has been released. No one was in custody by 8 p.m.

The shooting death marks possibly the third homicide within the Lawton city limits this year.

The second death resulted from a shooting that preceded the city's first of the year.