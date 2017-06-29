Man, 19, faces murder charge

One man has been charged with the June 22 killing of a Lawton woman and another faces robbery charges stemming from the same incident.

Jamah M. Starks, also known as Brandon Reed, 19, is charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent in the shooting death of Shaquilla Martinez, a 24-year-old woman who died from a gunshot wound to the head, as determined by the state medical examiner.

He also is charged with first-degree robbery with a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Starks remains in jail on $1 million bond.

Starks, however, was not alone when he robbed and shot Martinez shortly before 1 a.m. at 1504 Euclid, according to documents filed in Comanche County District Court.

Michael Turner, 26, is charged with first-degree robbery with a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Turner remains in jail on $300,000 bond.

Starks could face the death penalty or up to life in prison, while Turner may face up to 10 years. Starks and Turner will return to court at 3 p.m. July 31, court records indicate.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Starks and Turner are accused of threatening Martinez and two other victims with a firearm during a home invasion robbery.

Two victims reported that men named "Hawk (Starks) and T (Turner) robbed them of jewelry, a black backpack and cellphones," the affidavit states. One of the victims identified Starks as the man who shot and killed Martinez, according to the affidavit.

Both Starks and Turner were arrested and booked into jail after being found at 34 NW 24th and at the intersection of Northwest 63rd Street and Cache Road, respectively.