Man ‘casing’ homes arrested by police

A man riding a bicycle in a central Lawton neighborhood Wednesday was arrested after running from police, who suspected that he was looking for homes to burglarize.

Officers Darrel Burton and Daniel Hallagin reported seeing the man riding a bike in the alley in the 1600 block between Southwest B and C Avenues just before 3 p.m. The man had a gray and black backpack and was riding very slowly, looking into back yards. Due to recent burglaries in the neighborhood and the man appearing to be casing houses, the officers attempted to stop him. When Burton and Hallagin approached, however, the man got off of his bicycle and ran. When he cut between two houses, they lost sight of him.

As other officers arrived, a perimeter was set up around the 1700 block of Southwest A Avenue. Sgt. Greg Ellis was approached by a resident, who informed him that a man was hiding behind a bush on the west side of his house. Hallagin, Burton and Ellis found the suspect and arrested him for resisting police.

While searching him, Hallagin found a broken glass pipe with burn marks and crystal-like residue in his back pocket. Hallagin and Burton found the man's backpack in the 1700 block of B Avenue and found an air soft gun, baggies, a brown wallet and some crystal-like substance inside that tested positive as methamphetamine. Total weight was 23.1 grams. A check on the suspect found that he had previous felony convictions and also that he had two Comanche County warrants on charges of obstructing an officer and failure to appear on an embezzlement charge.