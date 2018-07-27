Making the most of an opportunity

Waheed Gbadamosi came to the United States six years ago with a dream shared by thousands of immigrants.

The Lagos, Nigeria, native wanted to come to the "land of opportunity" to receive a college education so that he could return home and take up a career to provide for his family. Opportunities are not as prolific in Nigeria as they are in the states. Poverty is a way of life and is often the rule, rather than the exception. Steady electricity and clean, running water are privileges, rather than basic commodities. Gbadamosi saw his future in the faces of his fellow countrymen and he wanted to do something to improve his fortunes. Cameron University offered him that opportunity.