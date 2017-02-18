MacArthur to hold Relay for Life in gym on Sunday

The public is invited to be part of the eighth annual Relay for Life that begins Sunday evening in the MacArthur High School gymnasium.

The school's Key Club sponsors the event each year and has "collected roughly $10,000 a year for the American Cancer Society," said Louis Jackson, Key Club press manager and Mac senior.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Sunday and ends 7 a.m. Monday at the high school's gymnasium, 4402 E. Gore.

The public is welcome, but must leave at midnight, he said. About 100 students, staff and others associated with the Key Club stay throughout the night.

The event will have a survivors lap beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and a luminaries ceremony at 10 p.m.