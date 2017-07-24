MacArthur High junior proves he's a straight shooter

Caleb Mull, a junior this fall at MacArthur High, placed in the top 2.3 percent of competitors at the National Archery in the Schools Program eighth annual World Tournament bull's eye competition this past weekend.

"I'm pretty happy. Hoped to do better," Mull said in his quiet, focused manner.

The only Oklahoma student at the competition, he placed an outstanding 40th place out of 1,744 competitors, thus ranking in the top 2.3 percent. Breaking down the details, he placed 27th out of 525 high school boys and fifth out of 163 boys in 10th-grade. He also entered the NASP International Bowhunting Organization 3D Challenge and placed 49th out of a total of 636 competitors, ranking him in the top 7.7 percent. Breaking down the 3D details, he placed 34th out of 210 high school boys and was ranked sixth out of 66, 10th-grade boys.

Mull said he was surprised the world tournament was smaller than the NASP National Tournament that he competed in last May.

A total of 3,764 youth from 276 schools from the United States and around the world registered for the World bull's eye event, according to the NASPschools.org website. Archers who qualified to come to World include fourth-graders through 12th graders. The 3D challenge was held as a companion event, with 1,270 youth registered from 145 schools.