Mac students put skills to test interviewing range of local leaders

While interviewing well-known community leaders in front of their classmates, MacArthur High speech students are learning practical skills.

The in-class project was designed to interest the students on many levels and have them learn more about the community they live in, said MHS speech and drama teacher Malinda Rust. "(I wanted them) to interview people in the community because theoretical knowledge is one thing, practical knowledge is another. It is a skill they need to have. They need to know how to interact with someone professionally that they have not met before and apply all the interpersonal communication skills we have learned about," Rust said. "They can practice interviewing on a friend or their mom, but they probably won't take that as seriously as they would interviewing the city manager or the media center director at Fort Sill."

A total of 20 community members from various fields volunteered to be part of the project running this week and part of next week. Students selected who they wanted to interview and researched the person's background to develop insightful questions.

On Thursday morning, Lawton City Manager Jerry Ihler and Keith Pannell, public affairs media relations chief for Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, were each interviewed by two students during the second hour class. Alyssa Schomaker and Louis Jackson interviewed Ihler and Raphael Ong and Camerain White interviewed Pannell.

The interviewers obviously had done their homework, asking questions that helped the visitors connect with the students.

Both Pannell and Ihler talked about how education helped to get them where they wanted to be.The two visitors mentioned how another person encouraged each of them to pursue more education Ihier when he moved to Oklahoma City after high school to work in the oil industry was encouraged to get an engineering degree. Pannell found out that he couldn't even get on the list to be hired as a civilian journalist by the military because he didn't have a four-year degree.

Ihler, surprisingly admitting he is "computer illiterate" when asked how technology has helped him in his job. He said that the new applications do help, but the downside is that, "you don't really understand as well as when we had to work through the theory and numbers because now the program does all that for you."

What have a couple of the students already earned from the project?

A fear of speaking in public is now something that both Schomaker and Haylee Fannin who interviewed Lawton Constitution reporter Scott Rains on Wednesday afternoon know they can overcome.

Schomaker, who plans to become a trauma nurse after attending Kansas University this fall, said she was nervous about the interview and then about talking to the Lawton Constitution because she doesn't like to talk in public. Ihler gave her a little advice before he left.

"She (pointing at this reporter) is just having a conversation with you.... Who knows more about a subject that they want to talk to you about, than you? Ihler said.

Researching Ihler before the interview did help her, Schomaker said.

"I looked up where he was from and if he did anything else before he moved to Lawton. And see what kind of jobs he did and how he was recommended for the job he does now," Schomaker said. "It actually made me realize that I can be bigger than myself and do more and do better than I want to be in life. Because he put so much effort into what he wanted."