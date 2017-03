Mac Middle students earn academic honors

MacArthur Middle School students received academic letters and bars from The Lawton Constitution Thursday.

Academic letters are awarded like letters for sports, and subsequent winners earn bars to be placed on letters. To receive a letter or bar, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the first semester of his or her sixth grade year; 3.7 for three semesters through the seventh grade; 3.5 for five semesters for the eighth grade.

The following MMS students received letters and bars:

Sixth-grade letters

Matthew Aguilar, Karver Aguilera, Alexandra Allan, Brendan Barragan, Stephen Brown, Gracie Cunningham, Alexis Davila Colon, Emily Fink, Kailey Fisher, Madsen Flores, Kyla Foreman Andrade, Caden Giles, Lauren Girardot, Gage Graham, Corbin Hanza, Parker Henry, Drew Holland, Madison Hunt, Aysia Jamison, Sydney Janda, Halley Jordan, Alyssa Kayser, Sue Kim, Gracie Kimbrell, Tristan Klein, Ian Leroux, Tajanah Mardenborough, Zoe Martin, Brock McKean, Eli Miller, Justin Moe, Mikio Norton, Hailee Osborne, Brycen Pinkston, Mikaela Richard, Dominic Rodgers, Nathaniel Simpson, Emma Stoner, Trinh To, Taylor VanHoozer, Aidan Veld, Alexander Veld, Ethan Weber, DeonSaye Williams.

Seventh-grade letters

Ryann Behrent, Seth Burke, Devin Bush, Cody Cabelka, Allison Cooper, Rochelle Cruz, Emily Daniel, Lama Fiailoa, Katie Garrett, Jacob Goodman, Sarah Griffith, Jeslyn Hanza, Dawson Hargett, Troi Hawkins, Connor Holt, Kendall Leney, Joselyn Lowry, Macee Marin, Allison Monroe, Bethany Myers, Lillian Norbury, Zackary Pence, Maraijha Presley, Jose Rivera, Emily Romero, Logan Sand, Isaiah Samilpa, Ky lan Seaton, Jolon Sutherland, Jasmine Tarrance, Hunter TenBrink, Simion Tillotson, Connor Toscano, Tai Vu, Abigail Weeden, Dai Sheena Wiltz, Julianna Winningham, Tran Yennhi.

Seventh-grade bars

Cameron Yennhi, Phillip Bacanau, Aricela Brown, Hunter Brown, Michael Chorman, Robert Colburn, Hannah Garcia, Cyler Gardner, Bryan Gordon, Hunter Helvey, Ava Hess, Kaylee Hill, Benjamin Jenkins, Myah Johnston, Tori Justice, David Kopsky, Mark Kopsky, Zachary Limbo, Elena Manning, Nolan Martin, Emily Masters, Kamdyn McAllister, Shelby Moore, Aaliyah J. Morales, Kayla Nees, Matthew Nicholas, Solei Niusulu, Honey Peters, Brandon Ramsey, Amarion Rountree, Alyssa Sampson, Kadiany Santana, Joshua Santos, Madison Schraner, Eva Shidell, Liberty Svitak, Daniel Webb, Aubrey Wells.