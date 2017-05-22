Mac Middle quilt to be featured at State Fair

The "I Have a Dream" quilt designed and sewn by MacArthur Middle School students can be viewed at this fall's Oklahoma State Fair, along with an Exceptional Merit ribbon.

Art teacher Deborah McNally recently received word that the large, narrative quilt won the highest award for a group project from state fair officials.

"One student will be chosen to accept the ribbon on behalf of MacArthur Middle School in September at the State Fair award ceremony," McNally said. "I don't know who that student will be because I don't know which students will be returning" to the school this fall.

McNally will have a lot of students to choose from, because more than 155 students contributed to producing the quilt from the initial brainstorming to hand-quilting and embroidery and adding 18-karat gold writing.

"The fair committee waived the 10-per-group (project) restriction just for us, so I am truly grateful for that," McNally said.