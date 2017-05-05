Mac Fest to make for fun Saturday

It is time for fun and games at the third annual Mac Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at MacArthur Middle School, 510 NE 45th Street.

The annual event hosted by the school's Builders Club is open to the public and features a petting zoo, games and activities for kids, vendor booths offering a wide variety of shopping opportunities and a helicopter. The event is designed to raise funds through donations and vendor booth fees to help repair the school's Outdoor Nature Sanctuary and provide a place to enrich curriculum.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be on site for those who want to donate to the blood drive. Duncan's Air Evac team will be on site from 10 a.m. to noon as long as the weather is good and no emergencies needing their help arise.

The nature sanctuary was created in 1996 and is located behind the school. The sanctuary has at least 15 species of trees and many different types of insects around the pond, along with a ramshackle, vandalized greenhouse and brokenup sidewalks.

The last two Mac Fests raised about $1,000 each. The money is being kept until enough is raised to really make an impact in the sanctuary, said eighth-grade special education teacher Erin Berry, sponsor for the Builders Club and an avid proponent of the nature sanctuary.

"Just digging up and redoing the sidewalks will take more than that," she said.

The biggest eyesore in the sanctuary is the greenhouse, which will take the most funds to fix.