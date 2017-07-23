LPS will begin year with $10M carryover

The Lawton Public School district is beginning the 2017-2018 school year with a projected carryover of $10.5 million due to planning and savings in anticipation of state aid cuts.

"We are coming into the year in good shape," said Superintendent Tom Deighan, adding that "what makes (budgeting) very difficult, is to figure out what the state is going to do."

Last year, the district anticipated and prepared for up to $6 million in cuts, but it turned out to be less.

As with every year, the district's actual 2017-2018 general operating budget won't be set until September, but end-of-year figures are available, said Chief Financial Officer Diane Branstetter at the July 20 Lawton Board of Education meeting.

The net fund or general operating fund balance, less inventories and outstanding or rollover purchases, as of June 30 was $16,326,068.74. The projected impact of approximately $6 million in combined cuts in revenue from the state and district expenditures leaves a projected revenue shortfall account of $10,568,710.55 for the start of the 2017-2018 fiscal year, she said.

Revenue cuts and expenditures

The difference between the actual 2016-2017 end-of-year revenue shortfall account of $9 million and the projected shortfall account for 2017-2018, is $1.5 million. The difference will be needed with the continuing loss of state aid due to the district's shrinking student enrollment.

"The district is going to take a drop due to our enrollment. - We anticipate it will be about a $2 million drop," Branstetter said. "Then on top of that state cut we would have taken last year ... around $1 million I'm anticipating the same again this year" for an estimated $2 million.

Other items career tech, staff development, alternative education, computer science and more which are no longer covered by state funding need to be covered, including $250,000 for textbooks, $46,702 for staff development and $60,656.19 for alternative education.

Regular salary step increases will be funded at $1.2 million.

"This is the fifth year in a row that we are honoring the salary step increases," Deighan said. The salary increase is recurring and the $1.2 million comes out of the carryover each year.

Equipment from the federal Schools and Library Program, known as "E-Rate" will be purchased for $200,000. The amount the district pays to E-Rate buys more than a million dollars worth of equipment. The program has made significant changes for the district.

"Four years ago, we had buildings that had one hot spot. Now with this current E-Rate that is being installed this fall, we will have ... one hot spot for every two classrooms in the district that is a phenomenal ratio," Deighan said.

The anticipated cuts and expenditures impacting the projected 2017-2018 budget comes to $5,757,358.19.

"In a nutshell, for our budget in September, we went from $16 million down to $10 million," Branstetter said.

State aid cut $12 million in 10 years