LPS students took advantage of free bus ride

The Lawton Board of Education was pleasantly surprised during Monday night's meeting by the number of secondary students who used LATS during this spring's pilot program.

"So far in the first five months of the program, we had close to 20,000 riders," said Ryan Landers, Lawton Area Transit System or LATS general manager. Not counting January, which was the start up month and word was still getting out, the average from February through May was between 4,200 to 4,300 riders "with the yellow route, from east to west, ... accounting for about 33 percent of the numbers."

Executive Director of LPS Operations Kyle Smith said, "We started this program back in January where every (secondary) student with an ID can ride LATS from January to June of this year."

The school district agreed to pay LATS $35,000 for the spring semester. The agreement allows the students to ride as many times as they want for trips to and from school and after school activities on weekdays and Saturdays.

Landers, who is working with the district's communication department to spread the word about the program, believes that the numbers will be even bigger when more information goes out to parents and students instead of just relying on word of mouth in the coming months.