LPS students learn to be proactive to prevent suicide

Being aware, being kind and reaching out more is what eighth-grader Kerri Sittenauer took away from the hourlong suicide prevention program for teens given at Central Middle School before classes let out for the summer.

"In Oklahoma, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34," according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, based upon 2015 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sittenauer and other Lawton Public School eighth- and ninth-graders, with their parents' permission, learned the facts about suicide and how they can be a part of suicide prevention from their counselors based on the "Lifelines: A Comprehensive Suicide Awareness and Responsiveness Program for Teens." This program is from the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide and was published by the Hazelden Foundation.

Sittenaurer took the training to heart, reaching out when she recognized some of Lifelines' warning signs, called FACTS.

"There was this one girl at Lawton High, she talked about being sad," Sittenauer said, explaining that she asked the girl if there was anything she could help with. "She really didn't open up. I told her that if you ever need to talk or rant, then I'm here. Then she started to talk to me about it. After we talked for a few hours she said, 'Thank you, that really helped a lot.'"

A student in need of help may not feel like they have anyone to go to for help, worried that their concerns will be dismissed or, maybe worse, made fun of. And students may share their angst, stress and sadness with other teens or online way before they will share with adults, said Glenda Brown, Central Middle eighth-grade counselor. "I told the kids they are going to have to be the helpers. ... They are on the frontline. If anyone is going to find out that someone is in trouble, it will be the (other) kids."

Answering questions

"This is kind of weird. Why would we have that?" Sittenauer said that was her and her friends' initial reaction to finding out they would be taking the class. When she took the permission slip home, "My mom said that there is this new TV show that everyone is looking at ('13 Reasons Why,' a story about a girl's suicide), so that is probably why they are talking to us about it."

The prevention program demystifies suicide, teaches the warning signs or "FACTS" that may signal who could be in danger of harming themselves and gives students ways to help their fellow teens and gives them adults and resources to turn to, Brown said.

The information helped, the eighth-grader said.

"I think it is knowing the emotions and expressions people show whenever they are hurting and kind of reaching out, but not really wanting anyone to think they are needy or anything," Sittenauer said, adding that other young people she knows "don't want to show" what they are going through.

One of the reasons cited for students feeling hopeless or sad is bullying or cyberbullying.

"It happens both on social media and in school, but I think it occurs more often on social media," Sittenauer said, explaining that people do feel more comfortable saying something to someone online. "Because it is not face to face, in person."

Some teens like to put statements on social media just for shock value and don't really mean it, so it is sometimes hard to tell if something serious is going on, she said. But after going to the class, she now has some insight into who is really in trouble.

"Knowing the expressions that people give off when they are under stress helps. But is is also hard to tell on social media if they don't post about it, because then you can't tell," Sittenauer said. "I try to be there for other people. Just try to help them. If they say, 'no really I'm fine,' let it be known that you are there for them if they ever need you."

After the training, Sittenauer said that learning to understand someone's emotional state when they act or say unusual things instead of laughing it off and to ask if they need help is very important. Sometimes, as with the high school girl, you have to ask more than once. And reaching out is key, no matter who it is.

"I will probably try to reach out more and just try to be there for people even if they're not too great of a friend. People need to be nicer to each other," Sittenauer said.