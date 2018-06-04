LPS staff, faculty vote to close school today

Lawton Public Schools will be closed for a fourth day today due to the ongoing teacher walkout.

Staff and faculty again overwhelmingly voted to remain closed as part of a work stoppage that began Monday when thousands of state teachers marched on the State Capitol for additional education funding. Throughout the week, LPS has circulated two-question polls to faculty and staff to gauge whether the school system should be shut down the next day. Results from Thursday's polls showed a slight decline in the percentage of those who responded as in favor of ongoing closure. But results still overwhelmingly point to a resolve that has not shaken.

Of the 1,255 who participated in Thursday's poll question that asked whether LPS should resume classes if the Oklahoma Education Association declares the work-stoppage concluded, 71.6 percent responded that no, school should remain closed a drop of .8 of a percent from Wednesday's results. Of the same number who participated in the second poll question that asked whether LPS should conduct class Friday, 88.8 percent responded no, school classes should not resume a .9 of a percent drop compared to answers from Wednesday.