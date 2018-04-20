LPS hires new finance director

Lawton Public Schools has a new executive director of finance.

Elizabeth Brown-Hill was hired by the Lawton Board of Education this week and will begin work in early May.

Brown-Hill has worked in the administrative service center for Moore Public Schools since 2011, where she has been district purchasing agent, encumbrance clerk and accounts payable supervisor. An employee of Moore Public Schools since 2004, she also has worked in payroll and personnel. She also worked for First Mortgage Corporation Office and Midfirst Bank.

She is a graduate of Thomas A. Edison State College, Trenton, N.J., where she earned a bachelor of science in business administration, and is working on her degree in forensic accounting.