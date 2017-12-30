LPS Foundation gets shot in the arm

Thanks to the community stepping up to meet a challenge, the Lawton Public School Foundation received $20,000 in matching funds from Liberty National Bank on Friday.

"It has truly been a community effort. I'm so proud of the community for stepping up and helping us reach this goal. I love when individuals, families and businesses give an amount that is meaningful to them," said Lisa Carson, foundation executive director.

The bank's matching challenge during the month of December stated that it "would match dollar for dollar, up to $20,000, any new money raised until Dec. 31," she said.

More than $40,000 was raised, she said, explaining that "in addition to the $20,000 which was raised and matched, we received an anonymous donation this week valued at approximately $5,000."

Although this is the first time Liberty National Bank has issued a matching challenge to support the foundation, it has a long history of supporting education in Lawton, according to bank President Mark Henry. Bank Chairman Clayton L. "Buddy" Green Jr. and his family are known for giving back to education.

The Green family and the Craig Billingsley family have issued matching challenges to help the Foundation before.

"In July 2013, Buddy and Lisa Green and Craig and Janie Billingsley matched dollar for dollar for a Pillar campaign for the LPS Foundation," Carson said. "Each couple gave a donation of $41,375."